Jimm Ites

Jimm Ites

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- A weightlifting contest Sunday at The Gym CrossFit Kilo will raise funds for two organizations and help Jimm Ites celebrate his 80th birthday.

All proceeds from the 4 p.m. event will be divided equally between the Cedar Falls Veterans Park and the Cedar Falls Exchange Club. The Gym is located at 3109 Venture Way.

Weightlifters will dead lift their weight as many times as they can. No advanced registration is required. Ites, pastor of Cornerstone Fellowship in Cedar Falls, is a power lifter and sprinter who has competed in the Senior Olympics. 

There is no cost to participate, but people in the audience can sign up to donate $5 for each repetition by a weightlifter. The maximum total donation is $150.

A number of items will also be auctioned off during the event. These include a hot air balloon ride, use of two jet skis for an afternoon, a five-hour pontoon party and four tickets to a University of Northern Iowa-Youngstown State football game.

