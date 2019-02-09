JANESVILLE -- A woman was killed and another injured when their vehicle rolled on U.S. Highway 218 on Friday afternoon.
Julia Walters, 19, of Morrison, Ill., was pronounced dead after being taken by Waverly Ambulance to Waverly Health Center, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Michaela Hibbard, 21, of Sterling, Ill., was also taken by Waverly Ambulance to Waverly Health Center with unspecified injuries, according troopers.
According to a crash report, Walters was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion northbound on Highway 218 near mile marker 196 in Bremer County just before 3 p.m. Friday when she lost control of the vehicle, entered the median and rolled.
Walters, who according to the state patrol was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. The report says Hibbard was wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Janesville Fire, Janesville Police, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Waverly Ambulance.
The crash remains under investigation.
