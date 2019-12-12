{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE -- Two men died, including one from West Des Moines, in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake on Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as Bryon K. Hendricks, 52, of West Des Moines, and Henry D. Robinson, 30, of Newnan, Ga.

The crash was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 196.

According to troopers, the van being driven by Robinson and the pickup being driven by Hendricks struck head-on when Robinson's van was driving southbound in the northbound lane. A third vehicle, an SUV being driven by Clifton H. Richardson, no age given, also of West Des Moines, clipped Hendricks' vehicle, but Richardson was not injured.

Both Robinson and Hendricks were pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting agencies were the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Clear Lake Police, Fire and EMS and Georgia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

