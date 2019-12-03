DECORAH -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Decorah Monday.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as Julius Frana, 79, of Fort Atkinson.
The crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 9 just east of the interchange with Highway 52 at the edge of Decorah.
Troopers said Frana's car collided with a pickup driven by Grant Linderbaum, 41, of Ossian. The pickup was eastbound on Highway 9 when the Frana car pulled out turning west from a stop sign at the intersection of Park Avenue and Highway 9 and collided with the pickup.
Frana was air-lifted to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., but was later pronounced dead. Linderbaum was not injured.
Agencies assisting at the scene were the Decorah Police Department, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office, MedFlight and Winneshiek Medical Center EMS.
