CHELSEA — A Van Horne woman has died in a crash late Friday in Tama County.
The deceased has been identified as Tamie Ann Cockrell, 38. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported about 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and RR Avenue near Chelsea.
The Iowa State Patrol said a semi tractor trailer being driven by Adam R. Nurre, 34, of Dyersville, was westbound on Highway 30 just west of RR Avenue. Cockrell was eastbound in a pickup truck. Troopers said for an unknown reason, the semi crossed the double yellow center line and struck the pickup, killing Cockrell.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene was the Tama County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea First Responders, Tama Fire Department and Tama County Medical Examiners Office.
