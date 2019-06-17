IOWA CITY -- One person is dead in a Sunday night Interstate 80 crash in Johnson County caused by a wrong-way driver.
It was one of two fatalities reported Sunday by the Iowa State Patrol. The second crash took place in rural Mason City earlier in the day.
In the Johnson County crash, no names were being released yet by authorities. The crash was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Intersection 80 near mile marker 234. Troopers said three cars were involved with one person dying in the crash and two others hurt.
One of the vehicles was driving the wrong way and collided with another vehicle head-on. The third vehicle collided with the debris of the crash.
In rural Mason City, the crash killed Martin Ross, 26, of Mason City shortly after 2 a.m. Two others, Jeffrey Robak, 60, of Plymouth, and Kaleb Badker, 17, of Ogden, were injured.
The crash was on Mallard Avenue between 240th and 250th streets. Troopers said Ross crossed the center line and struck Robak's van. Badker's car then struck the van also.
The crash remains under investigation.
