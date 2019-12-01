VAN HORNE -- A Des Moines woman died Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Benton County.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as Baylee Nicole Hess, 26. She was the driver of an SUV that collided with a semi tractor trailer driven by Gary L. Kinsel, 68, of Omaha, Neb.
Kinsel was not injured in the crash.
Troopers reported the crash at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 21st Avenue south of Van Horne. The report states the semi was westbound on Highway 30 and Hess' vehicle was northbound on 21st Avenue approaching the intersection. She failed to stop and crossed under the trailer of the semi, according to the report.
Assisting in the crash was the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Van Horne Fire/First Responders, Blairstown EMS/Fire, Keystone Fire and the Benton County Medical Examiner's Office.
