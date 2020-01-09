GARRISON -- One man has died in an accident at
Wendling Quarry outside Garrison Wednesday.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said the report came in about 1:17 p.m. The report was that an employee was trapped in a rock bin.
The victim was identified as Michael Lee Griffith, 30, of Vinton, who was found deceased from his injuries at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Responding to the accident were the Garrison Fire and First Responders, Vinton Fire Department, North Benton Ambulance, Lifeguard, Benton County Medical Examiner and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
