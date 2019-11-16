MASON CITY -- An 80-year-old Clear Lake man has died in a two-vehicle crash near the Mason City airport Friday night.
Richard Westcott died in the crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, he was driving a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan at about 6:35 p.m. in the wrong lane on Highway 122 and struck a 1991 Ford F150 driven by Travis Stohr of Woden, traveling in the lefthand lane of westbound Highwa6y 122.
Stohr, 51, was transported to Mayo Clinic-St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn., by air ambulance. Stohr's condition is not known. The report state neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
Assisting at the scene was the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, Clear Lake Fire Department and Mason City EMS.
