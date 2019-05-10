LEGRAND --- Two people have died and a third person injured in a van-semi crash on Highway 30 in Marshall County Thursday.
The deceased were identified by the Iowa State Patrol as Delbert Eakins, 79, of LeGrand, the driver of one of the vehicles, and his passenger, Geneva Eakins, 77, of LeGrand. The injured passenger was identified as Michael See, 50, of Swisher, the driver of the semi-tractor trailer. Troopers said his injuries were minor and he was later released from the hospital.
Troopers said the crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 in LeGrand, a town between Marshalltown and the Meskwaki Casino east of Tama. They said Delbert Eakins was northbound on East Main Street in LeGrand when he pulled out in front of the semi.
The crash remains under investigation.
