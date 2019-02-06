INDEPENDENCE -- A driver has died in a car-semi crash on Highway 20 in Buchanan County Tuesday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol has not yet released the name of the victim, pending notification of next of kin. The crash was reported about 6:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near mile marker 252.
Troopers said a Chevy Impala was eastbound on Highway 20 when the driver lost control and slid through the median. The vehicle struck a semi tractor-trailer, which was westbound. That driver also was not identified. The report does not state which driver died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting troopers at the scene was the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Independence Fire, Buchanan County Ambulance Service and the Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.