FLOYD -- A Northeast Iowa man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 218 early Wednesday.
Troy Reams, 40, of Greene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 18/218 and Quarry Road.
The Iowa State Patrol said Reams was driving a passenger car eastbound/southbound on Highway 18/218 when he rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer being driven by Stasys Sabaliauskis, 58, of Burbank, Ill.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd Fire/Rescue, AMR Ambulance Service and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
