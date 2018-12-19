Try 1 month for 99¢

FLOYD -- A Northeast Iowa man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 218 early Wednesday.

Troy Reams, 40, of Greene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 18/218 and Quarry Road.

The Iowa State Patrol said Reams was driving a passenger car eastbound/southbound on Highway 18/218  when he rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer being driven by Stasys Sabaliauskis, 58, of Burbank, Ill.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, Floyd Fire/Rescue, AMR Ambulance Service and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

