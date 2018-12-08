Try 1 month for 99¢

DORCHESTER -- An adult male has died following a farm accident in rural Allamakee County on Saturday.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office did not identify the victim, pending notification of family members. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in a farm drive along Dorchester Drive.

Deputies said upon the arrival of first responders, an adult male was located pinned under the tire of a tractor. The victim had been run over by the tractor and had died as a result of the injuries sustained at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office.

Assisting at the scene was the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office, Spring Grove Fire Department, Spring Grove Ambulance Service and Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.

