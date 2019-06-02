{{featured_button_text}}

DONAHUE — The Iowa State Patrol said a man has died and a woman was injured in a crash with a fire truck in Clinton County Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Roger Galloway, 76, of Grand Mound. He was transported to a hospital in DeWitt where he later died. A passenger, Linda Galloway, 74, of Grand Mound, was injured and transported to a hospital in Davenport.

Troopers said the wreck was reported about 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of 210th Avenue and 278th Street in Clinton County. The report states that a Donahue fire truck, which was not on an emergency run, was being driven by Clayton Schoenthaler, 18, of Donahue. The fire truck was northbound on 210th Avenue and the Galloway vehicle was southbound. The fire truck attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection, did not see the Galloway vehicle and the two collided.

Troopers said charges are pending and the crash is still under investigation.

