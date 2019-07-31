{{featured_button_text}}

ORAN -- An eastern Iowa trucker has died in a two-vehicle crash in southern Fayette County Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as Charles E. Meyers, 66, of Edgewood. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, located at the intersection of Highway 3 and W Avenue northeast of Oran.

The crash was reported about 1:45 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Troopers said a car being driven by Melody A. Hewitt, 19, of Oelwein, failed to yield upon entering a through highway and was struck by a Mack truck being driven by Meyers.

Hewitt was injured in the crash. She was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

Assisting at the scene was the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Mercy Ambulance-Oelwein, Fairbank Fire and Ambulance, Oran Fire Department and First Responders and Westgate Fire Department

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments