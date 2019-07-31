WAVERLY -- One person is dead after an accident on private property north of Waverly Tuesday night.
The Iowa State Patrol did not release the identity of the deceased yet.
The accident was reported at 8:40 p.m. at 1644 Easton Ave., also known as County Road V-14. Troopers said a Chevy Silverado pulled forward not knowing a person had fallen under the vehicle. The victim was run over by the truck and fatally injured.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene was the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Waverly Police and Waverly Emergency Medical personnel.
