FAYETTE — A New Jersey financier who donated millions of dollars to the city of Fayette and Upper Iowa University has died.
David Bolger’s philanthropy to the community began after being hired to invest Upper Iowa’s money in the 1960s. Before long, he was offering the college free advice to improve its finances and forgave a large debt it owed his company. In the process, he became a major donor to the private institution and the city.
The interest Bolger took in the community earned him the lifetime title of “Honorary Mayor” as well as getting a Fayette bridge and road named after him. Upper Iowa also gave an honorary doctorate and distinguished service award to Bolger.
The 86-year-old man’s funeral is Friday in Ridgewood, N.J. He died Saturday.
“He was an interesting, interesting person. He was always doing something for us,” said former mayor Roy Karlson, who bestowed the honorary title in the early 1980s when he led Fayette and who still lives “right off of Bolger Drive.” He added, “We’ve done a lot to recognize him, but not as much as he did for us.”
Bolger got involved in efforts from ordering a bigger sign for the city’s library to helping fund large public and private projects. Among those projects are a new fire station, an expanded golf course and a revived metal fabrication company. Donations he gave ranged anywhere from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Most of Bolger’s contributions are rooted in the decision to transfer ownership of some of his real estate holdings to the city beginning in the 1970s. His obituary says he “had a knack for discovering undervalued assets and leveraging them to bring the best end result for both the lenders and the investors and company.”
Bolger maintained an interest in the properties and continued managing them — for which he “wouldn’t charge us a dime,” said Karlson. As the city earned money from the properties, it used the funds for purchases such as a police car and ambulance. When properties were sold, Karlson said the benefactor was able to write off the initial purchases due to gift tax laws.
According to past Courier profiles of Bolger, much of those sales happened in the late 1980s and early 1990s as real estate slumped and tax laws changed. The city then set up the Bolger Fund to support city projects.
“It really helps a lot with a small town,” Karlson noted, with a limited property tax base. “It really paid off great for our city. The total value was, of course, millions over the years.”
A 2006 story in The Courier reported the value exceeded $4 million at that time. It noted that Upper Iowa also benefited from real estate transfers through Bolger’s Ridgewood, N.J., foundation along with cash donations totaling about $3 million. Upper Iowa is currently on winter break and a university spokesman was unavailable.
Past Upper Iowa presidents have told The Courier that Bolger’s involvement saved the university from financial collapse. In addition, he recommended launching an external degree program.
That has led to the establishment of online degree programs and education centers across the country and internationally. As of 2017-18, Upper Iowa’s enrollment totaled 4,945 with 722 students on the Fayette campus.
Concerning the funds received by the city of Fayette, “we used that for matches, cities are supposed to have so much match for grants,” said Bill Dohrmann, another former mayor who retired in 2013 after 24 years in the position. “They’ve continued to benefit. We’ve used that to leverage our money.”
Most recently, the city council has decided to put those funds to work for local businesses, said Kris McGrane, Fayette city administrator.
“We actually applied for a USDA grant to start a revolving loan fund, basically to help new and existing small businesses within Fayette,” she said, noting $100,000 of the Bolger Fund was used for the match. A city committee has awarded loans to two businesses that will be opening early this year, The Beauty Room and Fayette Sweets Cafe. “Of course, without that money, the city may have not been able to offer such a program.”
She said the city remains grateful for Bolger’s contributions.
“We still have a picture of him that hangs inside our city hall here,” said McGrane. “We anticipate to keep it up, as much as he’s done for our city.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.