DAVENPORT -- Davenport's water pollution control plant, also known as the sewage treatment plant, is of critical concern right now, as it is reaching the point where — for the integrity of the plant — a gate may need to be closed to keep more sewage from coming in.
If that happens, sewer backup will occur, Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director said at a news briefing Wednesday morning at the Davenport police station.
"We are very close to closing that gate," she said. "Hopefully we don't have to." The gate did not close in 1993, but conditions may have changed since then, she said.
Also attending to briefing were Mayor Frank Klipsch, the city's fire and police chiefs and Dave Donovan, Scott County emergency management.
Peppered with questions about why Davenport doesn't have a floodwall, Klipsch steadfastly defended the city's decision, but said that the possibility "will be explored, definitely."
That is the responsible thing to do, he said.
But such a decision would not be made in a vacuum; many other entities such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be involved. What happens to downstream neighbors as well as to the city's vaunted riverfront would have to be taken into consideration, he said.
He reiterated that while bad, the flooding is affecting only the small southeast corner of the downtown. "The city of Davenport is not under water." Also, this amount of flooding hasn't occurred in 26 years.
"Davenport is a resilient community," he said. "We have a beautiful riverfront," one of the gems of the world.
• The floodwaters in the downtown will have to recede by themselves, which may take two weeks to a month, depending on the weather.
• Residents and business people in the downtown were warned by city personnel about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the temporary floodwall of Hesco barriers was in danger, and the breach occurred about 3:30 p.m.
• City personnel transported a total of 30 people out of the downtown floodwaters by boat.
• Along the temporary floodwall, the two areas of most concern were the 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue area and the Village of East Davenport. The latter is still holding.
• A total of three people stayed overnight in an emergency shelter.
• A multi-agency resource center is expected to be set up in Davenport in the near future that will be a one-stop shop for people needing help because of the flooding.
