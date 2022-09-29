Dave Krejchi of Cedar Falls remembered as "everyone's best friend"

CEDAR FALLS — Dave Krejchi was the kind of guy who made everyone feel like a best friend.

“That’s the biggest compliment I can give him,” said long-time friend Garland Angove of Waterloo. “He never knew a stranger. He was a terrific businessman who treated people the way you should. It’s a tremendous loss to the community.”

Krejchi, 62, died Tuesday at his home on Cottage Row Road after a lengthy battle with cancer. He owned and operated Dalton Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Electric and Fireplaces for 20 years, retiring in July 2021.

Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service. Friends are invited to celebrate Krejchi’s life at the Island Park Beach House on Friday immediately following Mass.

“We were more like brothers than best friends,” said Steve Husome, founder and CEO of Husome Strong Foundation. “We met at Holmes Junior High School and have been friends for 50-plus years. We were very close and shared all our trials and tribulations, the ups and downs in our lives, our marriages, the births of our children, the loss of loved ones – we shared our lives,” he explained.

Husome described his friend as “a generous, loving and caring person. He had such an infectious smile and pretty much anyone who came in contact with him became instant friends. He was always the life of party.”

Krejchi was community-minded, as well. In 2008, he was appointed to the Hawkeye Community College board of directors in Waterloo and successfully ran to retain the seat twice against challengers before stepping down in 2017. The businessman was instrumental in developing HCC’s HVAC trade program.

In addition, he was board chairman of the Cedar Falls Chamber of Commerce and helped facilitate the merger of the Waterloo and Cedar Falls chambers in 2007 as the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber. It eventually became Grow Cedar Valley.

“He was very much a leader in recognizing the need to combine these organizations to create a more powerful and effective face moving forward. Dave was instrumental in the collaboration that created this organization,” said Cary Darrah, CEO and president of Grow Cedar Valley.

Krejchi’s fingerprints are evident throughout the Cedar Valley community. “That’s the way we should continue to be active and contribute and lead in our community and hope to be as effective as Dave was,” she explained. “In all the years I was around Dave Krejchi, I never heard a negative comment. He was always constructive and positive. When he spoke to you, he looked you in the eye and gave you his attention and made to feel like you were the only one in the room.”

Krejchi mentored Billy Pierce, who bought Dalton when he retired. “Dave treated me like a son, and said I was like another son to him. He cared, he listened, and he was always willing to help. He wanted me to succeed,” said Pierce, who worked for Krejchi for seven years.

“Dave cared about Dalton, the brand, the people who work here and the people we serve. He wanted to make sure whoever took over would carry on that legacy. He cared about the community,” Pierce explained.

Krejchi was a member of the Cedar Falls Lions, Eagles Club, Elks Club and served as president of the Cedar Falls Jaycees. Active in the North Shore Boat Club, Krejchi led the fund drive to rebuild the Island Park Beach House after the 2008 flood, and his business also assisted flooded residents and businesses.

Krejchi and Husome served together on the Cedar Basin Jazz Festival board for a number of years, with Krejchi serving as president. With Angove, Krejchi was one of the seven original members of Frozen Peppers, a close-knit group of friends who enjoyed taking motorcycle trips together. Krejchi served as president.

“We were in Sturgis, S.D., on a motorcycle ride when Dave turned 60. He came out of his motel room wearing a tiara. It was absolutely hilarious and everywhere we stopped, we’d sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and he’d put on that tiara,” Angove recalled.

In late 2021, Krejchi and his wife, Joni, gave a check for $43,325 to the MercyOne Cancer Center in Waterloo to assist with the center’s ongoing care for area cancer patients. Funds were raised at a “Knock Out Cancer” event organized by Husome and the Husome Strong Foundation.

“I just miss talking to him. We always shared everything. It’s a great loss,” Husome added.

David Krejchi’s obituary appears on page A4 of today’s Courier.