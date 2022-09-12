 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daughters of American Revolution will meet Saturday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting Sept. 17 at First United Methodist, 718 Clay St. The program this month will be given by Kris Lorenz, “Caring for Antique Quilts.” Social time as at 9:30 a.m. and meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Any woman aged 18 or over can join this women’s organization by proving direct lineage to a patriot who served in the American Revolution and are welcome at this meeting. For help with research or more information on future meetings please contact cfchapterdar@gmail.com.

