CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution will hold their monthly meeting at First United Methodist Church at 715 Clay St. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Area high school students chosen by their schools to be a "Good Citizen" will be recognized. All of the Good Citizen students participated in a scholarship essay contest. The essay winner chosen by independent judges will be announced at the meeting.

If you think you can prove direct lineage to a patriot of the Revolutionary War, you can contact cfchapterdar@gmail.com or call (319) 277-7514.

