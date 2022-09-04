'Daughter of the Struggle' Ayanna Gregory brings one-woman show to Waterloo's East High School

WATERLOO – Ayanna Gregory was 7 when she realized comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory was more than “Dad.”

Camera flashes were popping, reporters shouting and people crowding around him, all vying for his attention at a protest in Plymouth, Mass.

“I was confused and scared. But I don’t think it really hit me who he was until I was 12. We were at a festival in Washington, D.C., and I saw all these people running at us. I was telling Dad we should get out of the way, but they were rushing to him,” recalled Gregory, a soul singer, educator, dramatist and activist in her own right.

Ayanna shares many of her experiences and memories in “Daughter of the Struggle,” a deeply personal journey into the Gregory legacy. The one-woman show will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at East High School.

The event is free and open to the public.

The autobiographical performance is sponsored by First Congregational Church, Jubilee UMC Freedom Center, Courtyard Marriott Hotel, East High School and the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights.

“Daughter of the Struggle” was originally planned two years ago, but COVID force its cancellation. “Ayanna was gracious to be willing to reschedule, and we’re very exciting about bringing her here,” said the Rev. Abraham Funchess, executive director at the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights.

Funchess, who is also pastor at Jubilee UMC, hopes the show will create outreach opportunities and bring more attention to human rights issues in the area.

Ayanna followed in her family’s footsteps and became a student activist in 1990 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Later she became a recognized voice in numerous cultural, political and spiritual movements.

She joined 2000 Black, a “message music” project, recording, performing and touring nationally for six years. Her first solo project, “Beautiful Flower,” was released in 2003, followed in 2007 by “Ballad for My Father: Tribute to Dick Gregory.” Other recordings include a children’s album, “I Dream a World,” and a tribute to her mother, Lillian, “Mama This One’s For You.”

“Mom doesn’t like attention or the limelight. But she was out there, too. She was jailed countless times for protesting, and spent two weeks in jail when she was very pregnant with twins. Dad was a freedom fighter, and Mom made sacrifices, too. She was right there beside him.”

Ayanna is the second-youngest of 10. When she was born in 1971, Gregory had essentially left his comedy career, but she grew up knowing celebrities like Bob Marley, Stevie Wonder, Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson, as well as famous civil rights leaders. The Gregory kids were steeped in the Freedom Movement, going as a family to marches and protests around the country.

“Our lives were very unique in that way. It definitely was never a dull moment,” she said. Growing up on a 300-acre farm, “it was super fun. There was the juxtaposition of being in a beautiful, natural environment, loving our country and being proud of being African Americans, then there was the dangerous side.”

“We knew our phones were tapped by the FBI – who was not fond of our father – and death threats that were very real, assassination attempts. I had siblings who’d answer the phone to hear someone saying, ‘we’re going to kill your father.’ That’s terribly scary. Our parents kept a lot of things from us as kids, too.”

Ayanna was petrified the first time her father saw her perform “Daughter of the Struggle.”

“I remember getting off stage, and he was brought on stage to speak. There were tears streaming down his face. He was crying and said that Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. never got a chance to hear their children talk about them,” Ayanna said.

“In that moment, Dad realized it’s not just about being loved by the world, but being loved and acknowledged by his children. He was touched, grateful and moved.”

She carries that memory close to her heart, especially since losing her dad in 2017. “I can’t tell you how much that means to me, now that he’s an ancestor, to have acknowledged him in a very intentional and deep way when he was still here.”

Ayanna continues touring her one-woman show and writing and recording music. She also joined the cast of “Veils,” a musical that focuses attention on women in the civil rights movement.