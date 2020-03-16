Daughter gets creative communicating with Dad in restricted care facility

“We’re learning to be inventive – making lemonade from lemons to maintain that contact. I also bought a huge pile of cards, and I’m sending Dad two or three at a time, reiterating every time that ‘we can’t come to see you because of a virus.’ I have to tell him each time that we can’t come in, and he can’t come out, but it’s just for a short while,” she explained.

The new federal rules apply to all Medicare- and Medicaid certified nursing homes: No visitors, no group activities, no non-essential employees including hair stylists, and no meals together.

Social interaction with loved ones is important for residents in long-term and assisted living care centers and communities in normal times, but is particularly important now. With visitor restrictions in place, facilities like Western Home Communities are turning to social media to help keep family members and residents in touch.

“We worry about social isolation, and we want people to keep in touch with their families. Right away, we asked our IT department to facilitate more video calls, deploying tablets to various communities for communication and offering assistance to family members. Some residents have cell phones and tablets and are knowledgeable about using [electronic] devices, but some residents aren’t, and we’re available to help them,” Bowman explained.