Daughter gets creative communicating with Dad in restricted care facility

WATERLOO -- Nursing homes are restricting visitors to protect their residents from COVID-19. Older Americans are considered most vulnerable to complications from the respiratory illness.
Candy Nardini of Cedar Falls appreciates why administrators at her father’s long-term care facility are taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading corona virus. Her 96-year-old dad, Herb Cane, a World War II veteran, is a resident at NorthCrest Specialty Center in Waterloo.
The unfailingly devoted Nardini and her husband Jay have spent each evening for the last seven years with her dad, who has dementia. They take him out for coffee at Cup of Joe, dinner at one of his favorite places, like the 63 Diner and Steamboat Garden. He’s treated like a local celebrity, Nardini said.
“He loves it, and he’s a very social guy. We grab some doughnuts or a treat, and then we head back and at 9 p.m. every night, my husband gets Dad ready for bed. We tuck him in, and say ‘We love you, sailor.’ That’s been the norm.”
So when the sign curtailing visits was posted on the door at NorthCrest, Nardini knew her dad wouldn’t understand. “If you have a loved one with dementia, that rhythm and consistency and the familiar rituals day after day are so vital.”
Now that she can’t physically enter the center, Candy nightly bundles up against the cold, grabs a white board and marker and stands outside a window of a hallway near her dad’s room. He wheels to the window, and she writes him messages. He responds with waves and thumbs up. She’s also written chalk messages like “WE LOVE YOU” on the concrete and printed copies family photos and posted them outside his window.
“We’re learning to be inventive – making lemonade from lemons to maintain that contact. I also bought a huge pile of cards, and I’m sending Dad two or three at a time, reiterating every time that ‘we can’t come to see you because of a virus.’ I have to tell him each time that we can’t come in, and he can’t come out, but it’s just for a short while,” she explained.
The new federal rules apply to all Medicare- and Medicaid certified nursing homes: No visitors, no group activities, no non-essential employees including hair stylists, and no meals together.
Social interaction with loved ones is important for residents in long-term and assisted living care centers and communities in normal times, but is particularly important now. With visitor restrictions in place, facilities like Western Home Communities are turning to social media to help keep family members and residents in touch.
“We worry about social isolation, and we want people to keep in touch with their families. Right away, we asked our IT department to facilitate more video calls, deploying tablets to various communities for communication and offering assistance to family members. Some residents have cell phones and tablets and are knowledgeable about using [electronic] devices, but some residents aren’t, and we’re available to help them,” Bowman explained.
Instituting visitor restrictions and social distancing will cause short-term strain, she said, “but we have to think about our residents’ health, first and foremost. We know our people are at risk. The more we cooperate with social distancing now, the more we can lessen the impact and strain on the health care system if we have spikes in new COVID-19 cases. We want to do our part of flatten that curve,” Bowman said.
Most families understand about the restrictions, thankful that facilities are taking steps to protect their vulnerable residents.
“Maintaining family connections is so important to their well-being. We’re facilitating a lot of telephone calls, and giving the option of video conferencing like a Skype,” said Jason Bridie, communications director for Care Initiatives, including NorthCrest, Ravenwood, Pinnacle and LaPorte specialty care facilities.
He recommends that families contact the facility where their family member lives and make arrangements for some type of communication link.
“By and large, we’ve heard a lot of positive feedback about the restrictions that are in place which are well-intentioned and will keep their loved one from being exposed to any virus,” Bridie said. “Certainly that’s something people understand and appreciate. It’s an inconvenience for everyone, and we hope it’s just a temporary policy.”
Friendship Village President and CEO Lisa Gates noted in a Facebook post that “we are adhering to all mandates while at the same time making every effort to comfort and easy fears our resident families have. We will keep posting to keep everyone up to date on what we’re doing to keep your loved ones as safe as possible.”
NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls has made contact with families of their residents to keep them informed and updated about restrictions, as well as ways to help families stay connected either digitally, through Skype or cell phones and land lines, said Milissa Tierney, CEO and executive director.
“We are setting up strategies of communications and documenting where people are with their communication devices so those conversations can take place.” Touching base with each other and the care facility itself gives everyone “the reassurance that everything is OK with the family member residing here,” she said.
It’s important that the elderly don’t feel abandoned, Nardini said. “They need their loved ones more than ever now. They need to know you’re thinking about them, that you care. Work with your care facility to see if you can drop off some doughnuts or a favorite dessert, send cards, talk on the phone, something to keep things as normal as possible,” she said.
