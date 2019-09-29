DENVER, Colo. — Darron Greer and Lonnie Porter have given the Regis University basketball program a lasting connection to Waterloo.
Last weekend, Regis gave Greer and Porter a forever place in the program’s history by inducting them into its Athletics Hall of Fame.
Greer was a scoring and rebounding machine at Waterloo West High School and then at Iowa Central Community College. Porter was a high school star under the legendary Murray Wier at Waterloo East. He went on to play at Adams State and then embarked on a highly successful coaching career, including 38 seasons at Regis.
Greer had taken a visit to North Dakota before he received a phone call from Porter, acting on a tip from the late Bob Kincaide, asking him to consider Regis.
“Bob knew who can and cannot play for me,” said Porter. “He called me and said, ‘Porter, I’ve got a kid for you who can really play.’”
Porter made a strong first impression on Greer.
“First he told me that before basketball he believed in making sure all of his students and athletes graduated,” Greer recalled. “He said, ‘I’m not having you come out just for basketball. You’re going to get an education and you’re going to graduate.”
Greer, who scored nearly 1,000 points and gobbled up rebounds during his two years at Iowa Central, had to overcome the first impression he made on Porter.
“We flew Darron out here and when he got off the plane I thought, ‘Man, he doesn’t look like a basketball player.’ I thought, ‘Bob, what have you done?’ Then I saw him work out and I said, ‘My goodness.’ I offered him a scholarship right there.”
Greer didn’t disappoint. In his two seasons at Regis, he scored nearly 1,100 points. He shot a school-record 62.3 percent from the field. He set Regis records for career offensive (4.4) and defensive (6.3) rebounding averages. He averaged a double-double of 17.8 points and 11.3 rebounds as a junior and 20.3 points and 10.1 rebounds as a senior.
“Coach Porter and I had a lot of good conversations about what I needed to do to be successful,” Greer recalls. “He pushed me hard on the basketball court, and I played real hard for him and for myself.
“A lot of people didn’t think I could play until I got out there and proved them wrong. They never thought I could be a dominant scorer and rebounder. The first thing I focused on was rebounding, but I could shoot with both hands and it was a nightmare for anybody trying to guard me there.”
Porter, a college All-American at Adams State who then coached 538 wins at Regis, knew he had a special player.
“Darron was just a hard worker,” he said. “He was just a monster out there. And he graduated and got his degree and he’s doing good things. I’m very proud of him.”
Greer, who now serves as Waterloo’s postmaster while raising his own family, gave Regis fans plenty to remember during the final games of his college career.
“I did not want it to end,” related Greer, who topped 25 points in his final four games. “The paper out there did a thing called the ‘Greer Watch.’ I played some of my best ball at the end of my career. To walk off the court that last game with 30 points and 15 rebounds, that was a good way to go out.”
Greer never thought about the Hall of Fame.
“Not at all,” he said. “My friend Carlos (Frazier) and I talked about maybe getting into the West High Hall of Fame and stuff like that, but I never thought I would make it to the Hall of Fame at the university.
“To do it with just two years of playing is pretty special. I never looked at stats and stuff, but I know most of the records were set by four-year players.”
Greer was surprised twice when Porter told him he was in the 2019 Hall of Fame class.
“When he first told me I was being inducted into the Hall of Fame, I was happy,” said Greer. “Then we went out for lunch and everything and he said, ‘I’ve got one more thing to tell you. I’m going in with you.’
“I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ That made it even more special.”
The same holds true for Porter, who is also a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, the Waterloo East Hall of Fame, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Hall of Fame, the Adams State Hall of Fame and the Iowa Basketball Hall of Fame.
“It was unbelievable,” Porter said of going into the Regis Hall with Greer. “One little guy (Porter) and one big guy (Greer) from East Waterloo. Darron went to West, but he was from East Waterloo. To go in at the same time was like a dream come true.
“At the event, it was one of the most heartfelt, brief acceptance speeches I’ve ever heard because he could not fight back the tears and I was the same way.
“When I went into the Adams State Hall of Fame, I went in with my coach. Now Darron goes in with me. There were no dry eyes in that room.”
