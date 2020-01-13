DAR to meet in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- The monthly meeting of Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will be Jan. 18 at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St.

Social time is 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 10 a.m. The program will be honoring area students for the Good Citizens Award.

Barb Gregersen, chair for the committee, will present the awards.

Daughters of American Revolution, DAR, is open to any woman 18 years of age or older who can prove lineage to an ancestor of the AmericanRevolution. For help with research, contact cedarfallsdar@gmail.com or (319) 939-7260. For information about future meetings, go to isdar.org.

