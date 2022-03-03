Daniel Volkmann to perform at Wartburg's Bach Lunch organ series March 11

WAVERLY — Wartburg College alumnus Daniel Volkmann will be the featured performer at Wartburg College’s Bach Lunch organ series March 11.

The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Volkmann in the Chapel Commons. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the installation of the college’s organ, each Bach’s Lunch this year will feature Wartburg alumni who studied organ while at the college.

A 2020 graduate, Volkmann earned a bachelor’s degree in religion and peace and justice studies. Now a master of divinity student in Wartburg Theological Seminary’s collaborative learning program, he lives in Shiner, Texas. At Wartburg, Volkmann was a member of Castle Singers and a four-year organ student.

Bach’s Lunch attendees may bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Carrie Church, music department office coordinator, at carrie.church@wartburg.edu or 319-352-8300.

The 2022 series will conclude on April 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0