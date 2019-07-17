Your pooch will be panting this week, and you may be too, as temperatures soar into the 90s and the “dog days” of summer continue.
And as the dog days drone on, they’ll be accompanied this week by a heat dome over the Midwest, including the Cedar Valley.
“The dome is going to build into the Midwest the second half of the week and into the weekend,” said Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Davenport. “We are going to see some very warm temperatures — in the 90s — and when you add the humidity in then you’re looking at the heat index pushing 100 or over 100 degrees. The heat index is what it feels like when you factor in temperature and the humidity.”
Where does the phrase ‘dog days of summer’ come from?
There has been some confusion about what the “dog days of summer” really means. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac” says the traditional time for the 40 “dog days” begins July 3 and ends Aug. 11, coinciding with the heliacal (sunrise) rise of Sirius, the Dog Star.
“That’s usually climatologically the warmest time period of the year,” Brian Pierce, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Davenport, said Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
The rising of Sirius really doesn’t affect the weather. It’s part of the constellation Canis Major, and it’s the brightest star in the night sky, Pierce said. Ancient cultures noted the star’s appearance during extreme heat, according to www.history.com.
While temperatures will not set records, they still pose a danger.
“With the hot and humid conditions, ideally if you could stay inside, stay inside,” Pierce suggests “Those that work outside need to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.”
It’s a good idea to check on elderly people, who are more susceptible to the heat, and make sure animals have shade and water, too, he said.
“You run the possibility of heat exhaustion or heat stroke if your body gets too warm,” Pierce said. Heat stroke, the more dangerous of the two, requires medical attention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.