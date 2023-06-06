Third in a series on Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses.

WATERLOO — Danette Christensen never really had any other career paths in mind – she was always going to be nurse.

“It’s funny because my mom would always ask, ‘What do you want to do when you grow up?’ And I would always tell her I wanted to be a nurse,” Christensen said.

“I’ve always been wanting to take care of people, I guess,” she added. “And my grandmother and my aunt, they were nurse’s aides, so it kind of runs in the family.”

She started her career in Benton County as a nurse’s aide in Keystone and Vinton, before eventually finding her way to working as a licensed practical nurse in the intermediate care facility at Harmony Waterloo (previously ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation), where she’s been for six years, taking a year off in between.

In ICF, it’s Christensen’s job to set goals with her residents, getting them back to walking and being active after illness or injury. Most of her patients are long-term, giving them plenty of time to build a bond that goes beyond nurse and patient. In fact, Christensen says she’s sometimes with them more than she is at home.

“They are like my second family. They get used to the same nurse because I work a lot of hours – sometimes 80 hours a pay period – or maybe even more,” Christensen said. “So having the same nurse, they get used to me and my ways and they do have that bond with me also.”

However, Christensen added that her family has been understanding of her workload and why the job matters to her. Many holidays have been re-planned and rearranged, but she has been able to rely on them to stand by her.

Meanwhile, Christensen also has the support of her colleagues at Harmony Waterloo. Over six years, they’ve had plenty of time to become close and rely on each other. This bond was put to the test during the pandemic, as shortages in staff extended their hours and loads while placing higher stress on them and on the residents.

“We all work together as a team,” she said. “That’s one thing I have to say about this facility is we all have teamwork and we all support each other.”

That time together has also given her colleagues and supervisors plenty of time to see her at work and has let them get a good look at her resiliency, compassion, medical knowledge and skill. It was enough to for them to recommend her as one of the Top 10 nurses in the Cedar Valley.

“Danette shows her commitment to the ICF unit. She helps her residents feel comfortable no matter what condition they are in,” her nomination read. “She is friendly, dedicated to her residents and knowledgeable in clinical skills. She follows through to help her residents reach their goals.”

Christensen has been in the nursing field for 26 years, long after declaring her intentions as a child. The rapport she’s built with patients and colleagues has travelled with her to every job. Her patients and those who get to know her appreciate the effort she puts in and results she gets – and it may fuel her for years to come.

“It is and I love it,” she laughed, referencing the long time she’s been in health care. “I wouldn’t want to do anything else.”

