Dan Trelka endorses Ryan Howard for Iowa House

CEDAR FALLS -- Dan Trelka has endorsed Ryan Howard, a Republican running for Iowa House District 60.

Howard is running against Colleen Tierney in the Republican primary June 2. The winner will face state Rep. Dave Williams in November.

Trelka is the retired chief of Waterloo Police and a candidate for Black Hawk County sheriff.

"Ryan and I attend the same church. As I have gotten to know Ryan and his wife, we have become friends," said Trelka. "Our families share a passion for the care of children in our community."

Howard has received several Iowa Governor’s Volunteer Awards and has been nominated for a Mayors’ Volunteer Award. He was also recognized as the 2018 United Way Volunteer of the Year.

Ryan and his wife operate a DHS-registered in-home child care and are registered foster parents. Howard serves the Cedar Valley through youth mentoring, supporting the local child care and mental health coalitions, and serves on the Cedar Valley United Way board of directors. Ryan is also on his church’s business advisory team.

Howard works at John Deere in supply management, where he helps businesses improve their processes and operations.

"Through his experience and performance as a community volunteer, business owner and his career at Deere, Ryan Howard has proven to the community that he has the integrity, passion and vision necessary to be the next State Representative for District 60," Trelka said. "I fully support Ryan’s political endeavor to make a difference in the Cedar Valley."