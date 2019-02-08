LITTLETON — A construction project on the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County to replace the Littleton Dam with a rapids may create hazardous ice conditions on the river upstream. Work is expected to start Monday.
Snowmobilers, ice anglers and any other users of the Wapsipinicon River should avoid the area from the Cutshall Access to the Littleton Dam.
The first step of the project removes the dam, which lowers the water level supporting the ice by about five feet. The ice may appear to be stable, but may have several feet of empty space below it and collapse unpredictably.
“This is a temporary, but hazardous condition,” said Todd Robertson, river programs outreach coordinator for the Iowa DNR. “The water level will go back up as the rapids are built, but ice probably won’t be around anymore by then.”
The rapids will be built so the water will pool to about the same level as it was before. Nine fatalities have occurred in the Littleton Dam’s dangerous currents since it was built.
