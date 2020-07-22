Daily admission to be allowed at The Falls starting Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Daily admission will be available at the Falls Aquatic Center starting Thursday. This is in addition to the season pass holders who have been allowed until now.

Admission for patrons 3 years and older is $8 and infants (under 2) is $3. The Falls Aquatic Center is open daily from noon until 8 p.m., weather and crowd permitting, through Aug. 9.

To help allow for proper social distancing, daily passes will be accepted up until 600 patrons. After 600, there will be no daily passes issued. Patrons can check current pool attendance online at cedarfalls.com/162/Recreation-and-Community-Programs.

All patrons are reminded to continue to follow the COVID-19 requirements in place at the Falls. This includes the use of a mask for all those not in the pool and abiding by the social distancing markers in place at the facility. Patrons may be asked to leave if they do not follow such precautions.