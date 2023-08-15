PROTIVIN -- The Holy Parish of Protivin will host their 45th annual Czech Days Celebration on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday's activities begin with a softball tournament and Fireman's waterball fight. On Saturday and throughout the weekend, polka bands will perform. Admission to performances is free. A bean bag tourney, kids' inflatables, antique tractor show and car show and a parade are planned. The parade begins Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Bingo, a cake walk and Saturday Mass also will take place.
On Sunday, a polka Mass is at 10:30 a.m., followed at noon by a kids' pedal tractor pull and music. Food will include Czech kolaches and rohlickys.
