WATERLOO – Iowa State is coming to Waterloo for a stop on its annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

It will take place at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex. A program will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The tour allows Cyclone fans to interact with Iowa State coaches and administrators.

The event includes giveaways and food and beverages available for purchase.

All children in attendance will receive a complimentary gift. Iowa State merchandise will be available for purchase.

Photos: 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients at award ceremony COURIER CELEBRATES CEDAR VALLEY'S TOP NURSES Nurses 2 Nurses 3 Nurses 4 Nurses 5 Nurses 6 Nurses 7 Nurses 8 Nurses 9 Nurses 10 Nurses 11