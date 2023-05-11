WATERLOO – Iowa State is coming to Waterloo for a stop on its annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour.
It will take place at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex. A program will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The tour allows Cyclone fans to interact with Iowa State coaches and administrators.
The event includes giveaways and food and beverages available for purchase.
All children in attendance will receive a complimentary gift. Iowa State merchandise will be available for purchase.
