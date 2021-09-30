Cyclocross bike races set Saturday and Sunday at Tondro Pray Bike Park in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Twisted Spokes Race Team, a local bicycle racing team, will host a Twisted Cross Cyclocross Race Saturday and Sunday at Tondro Pray Bike Park, East Main and North Logan Ave., in Cedar Falls.

Thirteen USA Cycling-sanctioned races will take place including men’s master (35+, 45+ and 55+), juniors, single speed, master women (35+) and other divisions. Races begin at 9:30 a.m. both days and end at approximately 4:30 p.m. Pre-register at https://www.bikereg.com/twisted-cross-2021.

Cyclocross is a specific type of bike racing. The course is off-road but sometimes includes portions of pavement, grass, dirt, mud, gravel, sand and other materials. Races are based on a set time, not distance.

A beginners' course takes place at the park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for anyone interested in learning the fundamentals.

A free kids’ race is planned for Saturday at noon utilizing a modified cyclocross course. New on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. is a Doggy Cross. Owners with their dogs will run the modified cyclocross course with one winner in each of the three size classes.

There are 20 active members on the Twisted Spokes Race Team.

