CEDAR FALLS – This year's Ride of Silence will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at Overman Park in Cedar Falls.

Registration starts at 6 p.m., a short memorial ceremony will be at 6:15 p.m. and the ride will take off by 6:25 p.m.

The Ride of Silence is a worldwide event with cyclists taking the roads in a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways.

The ride is free and the pace will not be faster than 11 or 12 mph. All cyclists will be required to wear helmets and red rear and white front blinking lights are recommended for safety.

The group will ride in total silence in remembrance to show respect for and honor the lives of those who have been killed or injured.