Cyclist injured in accident with semi in Waterloo
WATERLOO – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg after he was hit by a passing semi truck early Wednesday.

According to the accident report, Michael Gillum Jr., 28, of Reinbeck, was riding on the fog line on Broadway Street near Burton Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. when he was struck and went into a ditch. The semi driver, Joe Bowman, 28, of Denver, pulled over and called for help.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Gillum to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.

No citations were issued. The report indicates the bike didn’t have proper lighting, and the cyclist was wearing dark clothing, and the driver didn’t see him until the last second.

clip art ambulance
