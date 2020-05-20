Cyclist injured in accident with semi in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with a broken leg after he was hit by a passing semi truck early Wednesday.

According to the accident report, Michael Gillum Jr., 28, of Reinbeck, was riding on the fog line on Broadway Street near Burton Avenue at about 4:20 a.m. when he was struck and went into a ditch. The semi driver, Joe Bowman, 28, of Denver, pulled over and called for help.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Gillum to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.

No citations were issued. The report indicates the bike didn’t have proper lighting, and the cyclist was wearing dark clothing, and the driver didn’t see him until the last second.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.