Cyclist identified in fatal crash

WATERLOO – Authorities have released the identity of the woman who died early Sunday in a bicycle crash.

Police said Nicole Kulaszewski, 18, of Waterloo, was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where she was later pronounced dead.

Kulaszewski was heading home from a friend’s house at about 2 a.m. Sunday and was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Broadway Street near Burton Avenue when her bike collided with a eastbound Lincoln MKS driven by Cameron Stillwell, 26, of Waterloo.

Stillwell wasn’t injured in the collision. She pulled over and called 911 and told police she didn’t see the cyclist.

