Cyclist dies in Waterloo crash
WATERLOO -- A bicyclist who was injured in an early Sunday morning collision with a car has died.

The identity of the cyclist hasn’t  been released, but Waterloo police said she was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital and then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where she later died.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday as the cyclist was riding east in the westbound lanes of Broadway Street near Burton Avenue, according  to police. The car was traveling west in the westbound lanes, police said.

The car’s driver remained at the scene following the crash.

clip art ambulance
