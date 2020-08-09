Cyclist dies in Waterloo crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A bicyclist who was injured in an early Sunday morning collision with a car has died.

The identity of the cyclist hasn’t been released, but Waterloo police said she was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital and then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where she later died.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday as the cyclist was riding east in the westbound lanes of Broadway Street near Burton Avenue, according to police. The car was traveling west in the westbound lanes, police said.

The car’s driver remained at the scene following the crash.

