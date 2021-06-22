Cyber attackers hit Wolfe Eye Clinic, taking info of half-million patients

WATERLOO -- Roughly a half-million current and former patients of Wolfe Eye Clinic locations around Iowa, including Waterloo and Cedar Falls, may have had their personal information harvested in a February cyber attack, the company announced Tuesday.

Wolfe Eye Clinic, headquartered in Marshalltown and with locations in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Waverly, Toledo and Traer, among others, said Tuesday it was notifying around 500,000 current and former patients that their personal records with the clinic "may have been inappropriately accessed as a part of a cyber-related incident," the company said in a statement.

The attack happened Feb. 8, the company said, when an "unauthorized third-party" gained access to Wolfe's computer network, blocked access to "some systems and information," and demanded an unspecified ransom, which the company said it did not pay.

Wolfe then used "independent IT specialists and forensic investigators" to figure out how far into the company's system the cyber attackers got, only realizing how much was taken on May 28. The investigation officially concluded June 8, the company said.

Asked why the company waited another two weeks to inform the public, Wolfe spokesperson Kassandra Trenary said: "It takes a tremendous amount of time to investigate and learn the full extent of the scope."

