CVS opens free COVID test site in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- After Test Iowa's shutdown and as the delta variant continues to increase cases, a pharmacy chain announced it was opening six COVID-19 test sites across the state to provide free self-swab tests, including one in Waterloo.

CVS announced Wednesday it had opened six testing sites in the state -- two in Des Moines and one each in Council Bluffs, Fort Dodge, Iowa City and Waterloo. All sites are open now, the company said.

The Waterloo location is at the CVS at 205 Franklin St. The tests are free, though patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment, wait in their cars and directed to the pharmacy's drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

The test will then be sent to an "independent, third-party lab" and results provided within 24 to 48 hours.

The company said it was opening the test sites "against the rising number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant," and selected communities it believed were "high-risk" and "underserved ... with limited availability to lab testing services."