CV Woodworkers to meet

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. The business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. The public and woodworkers at all skill levels may attend.

At 7 p.m., a representative from the Waterloo Fire Department will discuss safety, fire protection in the shop, smoke detector, extinguishers, storage of flammables and more. An optional tour of fire headquarters will be offered. For more information, call president Milo Mead, (319) 240-0844.

