CV Arboretum cancels September's annual Fall Harvest Festival

WATERLOO – The annual Fall Harvest Festival at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, Sept. 12 and 13 has been canceled. The decision was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fall Harvest Festival is the arboretum’s largest event of the season welcoming thousands of visitors for the two-day event.

In its place, the Fall Harvest Festival Committee has begun planning smaller events and activities that allow for appropriate social distancing. These activities will be announced at a later date and will take place in September and October.

“We recognize the importance of spending time in the outdoors and the way COVID has affected opportunities for people to enjoy time with their loved ones in nature. Because of that, we still want to offer something that everyone can enjoy in place of the festival for this year,” said Cindy Wells, committee chairperson.

Details regarding alternative activities will be announced on the arboretum’s Facebook Page and website. Anyone with questions should contact Beth Lavenz, development and communications coordinator at office@cedarvalleyarboretum.org.

Festival organizers are planning for the 23rd annual festival in 2021.

