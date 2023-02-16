WAVERLY — On Saturday, the Wartburg Community Symphony will present a unique concert featuring a newly commissioned work that combines the symphony, the Wartburg Choir, digital images produced by artificial intelligence and surround-sound technology.

“It is an innovative, multi-layered and organic experience. This is really a cool combination of human beings and technology, and it’s the first time we’ve ever embarked on something like this,” said Rebecca Nederhiser, symphony director.

The concert is at 2 p.m. Saturday in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus. Nederhiser will present a pre-concert talk at 1 p.m.

This is the orchestra’s 70th anniversary season. “Messages From Everywhere” by Jocelyn Hagen and Isaac Gale was commissioned to pay homage to the symphony’s first concert seven decades ago with the Wartburg Choir at Christmas With Wartburg.

Nederhiser describes the commissioned piece as “a beautiful work that celebrates this connection through its use of orchestra, choir, AI-generated images of nature and surround sound. It’s a cutting edge sensory experience that combines our celebration of the past with our pledge to the future of creating meaningful aesthetic experiences for our members and audiences.”

Wartburg Community Symphony is believed to be the first orchestra in Iowa to use AI-produced digital images during a concert, Nederhiser said, and one of the first to combine orchestra, choir and images that are not linked to a click track.

For orchestras, a click track is a series of audio cues used to synchronize a moving image with the musicians and requires precise timing. Syncing without a click track “means the orchestra sounds more in the moment. The music dictates the images,” she explained.

Composer Hagen partnered with Gale who produced the series of AI nature images. There also is poetry from Minnesota Radio host Brian Newhouse and additional technology from Scott Winters of Ion Concert Media. Surround sound in Neumann Auditorium was provided Wenger Corporation Transcend System. Wartburg was a beta test site for the system.

Funding for the commission was provided by the Zimmerman Fund.

“One of our missions is to connect with and pull in the next generation of audience members for symphony concerts. This combination is the wave of the future,” Nederhiser explained.

The entire program was inspired by and reflects the wide range of birdsong found in the natural world, including Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 83 (“The Hen”) written in a minor key with the use of extreme dynamics, textures and tonal juxtapositions.

Violinist Sang Koh, a faculty member at the University of Northern Iowa School of Music in Cedar Falls and co-founder of the Interro String Quartet, will perform Vaughan William’s nostalgic “A Lark Ascending.” Respighi’s “The Birds,” which uses creative orchestration and an avian theme, also will be performed by the orchestra.

Winners of the “Music Takes Flight” competition, a joint project between the symphony and Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery, will be announced. Local artists were invited to create a suite of artwork based on Respighi’s “The Birds” that will be projected during each movement.

Winners are Danica Minard of Traer, a K-12 art teacher at North Tama County Community School, Valerie Leedom of Waverly, a retired graphic artist, and Meredith Ellingworth, a sophomore at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.