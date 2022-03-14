 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cutler Street fire displaces family of 6

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO — A family in the Common Grounds neighborhood must find a new place to stay after a house fire Monday afternoon.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 523 Cutler St. in Waterloo just after noon Monday for a fire, and arrived on scene three minutes later to find flames coming from a bedroom, fire officials said.

Name released in fatal fire in Waterloo

The fire was confined to the bedroom, but smoke damage was throughout the house.

The fire is thought to have been started by a child playing with a lighter, officials said. Working smoke detectors were sounding, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The family of two adults and four children are being helped by the local Red Cross, officials said. A damage estimate was not available.

The one-story, single-family 2-bedroom home built in 1923 is owned by Malbec Properties LLC in Cedar Falls, according to online records.

Airline president praises Waterloo first responders
Clip art fire
0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

5-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account. UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

UPDATE: Fire won't delay theme park opening

Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to ban imports of Russian vodka, diamonds and seafood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News