Cutler Street fire displaces family of 6

WATERLOO — A family in the Common Grounds neighborhood must find a new place to stay after a house fire Monday afternoon.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 523 Cutler St. in Waterloo just after noon Monday for a fire, and arrived on scene three minutes later to find flames coming from a bedroom, fire officials said.

The fire was confined to the bedroom, but smoke damage was throughout the house.

The fire is thought to have been started by a child playing with a lighter, officials said. Working smoke detectors were sounding, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The family of two adults and four children are being helped by the local Red Cross, officials said. A damage estimate was not available.

The one-story, single-family 2-bedroom home built in 1923 is owned by Malbec Properties LLC in Cedar Falls, according to online records.

