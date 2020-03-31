Customers continue to support local eateries with take-out, delivery and social media

The tourism bureau has organized #EatLoveWaterloo offering list of Waterloo restaurants with delivery, take-out or drive-thru windows, hours, phone numbers and ordering options. Residents are encouraged to buy lunch or dinner and post photos of their carry-out or delivery meals to social media.

“The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. We’re going to come out of this at some point, and it’s our job as an organization to make sure we’ve done everything we can to maintain those businesses,” Hall said.

At Morg’s, business has been steady. “It’s OK. Sales are not what they were, but there is enough that we are able to keep quite a few employees on full-time,” said manager Stephanie Girst. In addition to take-out orders — including their best-selling pancakes — the iconic restaurant is making deliveries within a small radius and now accepts credit cards.

“We especially miss not having the interaction with our customers. We’ve had tremendous support and gotten some new customers who want to buy local and keep local businesses afloat.”