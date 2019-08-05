WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man's newly-built motorcycle burned up on his first test ride.
Jeffrey Brown, 22, was riding a custom motorcycle he built using a 2010 Kawasaki Vulcan frame eastbound in the 500 block of Kern Street just after 7 p.m. Saturday when he told police the motorcycle began making popping noises and started on fire, according to the Waterloo Police incident report.
Brown said he was able to slow down the motorcycle and jump off, but suffered a minor burn on his arm. He declined medical treatment for the injury.
The motorcycle was engulfed in flame when officers arrived, according to the report.
Brown said he built the motor and frame himself and had taken the motorcycle out for its first test drive. He told police the motorcycle wasn't yet registered, as he was "still in the process of completing the build," according to the report.
The motorcycle was a total loss, according to police, and was towed away by Sheetz Towing in Evansdale.
