‘Cusp of catastrophe:’ Iowa doctors call for statewide mask mandate

But Reynolds has resisted a mask mandate, in part because she said it would be difficult to enforce. She said Thursday when asked why she will not issue a mandate, “But there’s people that would tell you just the opposite.”

Those people were not at the Iowa Capitol on Saturday morning.

“The scientific evidence is now convincing: face masks work,” Baeth said. “There is science behind our recommendations. This is not politics. In fact, in my opinion there should be no room for politics when we’re discussing how to beat this disease.”

Baeth addressed the pushback from some who claim a mandate would violate personal freedoms. He noted research shows the virus can be spread by people who are infected but do not know it.

He compared a mask mandate to impaired driving laws, in that they instruct a person how to behave in public in order to protect other people’s lives.

“We acknowledge concerns that a mask mandate might appear to be in opposition of the personal freedoms enjoyed by Iowans,” Baeth said. “We contend, however, that due to the unfortunate prevalence of asymptomatic viral transmission, individuals who choose not to wear a mask endanger the personal freedoms of others. They do so by imperiling their life.”