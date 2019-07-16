See the show

“Snow White,” Sturgis Youth Theatre

7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Strayer-Wood Theatre, University of Northern Iowa campus, Cedar Falls

Tickets are $5 available in advance by calling 273-6387, or at the door.

Details: Road construction is taking place in the vicinity.