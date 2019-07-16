CEDAR FALLS — When Gretta Berghammer followed her vision and started Sturgis Youth Theatre in 1999, statistics showed the theater could succeed if she could keep it going for five years.
On Thursday, the curtain rises on 20 years of success as Sturgis Youth Theatre presents “Snow White.” Performances run through Sunday.
The show is produced and performed by youths ages 4 to 18 working on stage and behind the scenes creating scenery, props and costumes. There are no auditions.
Berghammer, a University of Northern Iowa theater professor, began the venture as collaboration between UNI’s theater department, Hearst Center for the Arts and the Oster Regent Theatre, where the Sturgis Youth Theatre made its home for the first four years. Now it is based at UNI’s Strayer-Wood Theatre.
In fall 1999, Berghammer taught youth classes in creative drama and improvisation. The next summer, Sturgis Youth Theatre presented its first production, “Old Silent Movie.” About 25 kids participated in the show after two weeks of rehearsals.
“That first summer it as a ‘money-in-the-shoebox’ kind of show, and we handed out tickets from a roll like you’d get for a carnival ride,” recalled Berghammer, laughing.
But the founder and artistic director had succeeded in creating “a point of entry” into a safe and supportive environment where children could learn, have fun, make friends and build their skills while exploring opportunities in theater.
From the beginning, Berghammer made a commitment to inclusiveness. Approximately 20 percent of this summer’s 41 participants are identified as “having an exceptionality,” such as autism.
There are several paid staff as well as interns, SYT alumni who return as summer volunteers and UNI theater students and faculty members, including scenic designer Mark A. Parrott and costume designer Katrina Sandvik. Robin Kime, a UNI graduate, is staging sections of scenes.
Berghammer credits parents, sponsors and the community for the theater’s longevity and accomplishments. “It’s been fabulous. People were ‘all in’ from the beginning. What touches me most is that parents of kids who left the program long again still support us and continue to come to the shows. That says a lot about the role theater has played in that child’s life.”
There will be a slide show of photos and a poster display from productions over the past 20 years, including “Aladdin,” “Wily Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Puss in Boots,” “Wiley and the Hairy Man,” “The Glass Slipper,” “The Spell of Sleeping Beauty,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Jungle Book.”
This is the second time SYT has performed “Snow White.”
“It’s a beloved classic with a message to share about the value of kindness, the importance of seeing the whole person and the joy that comes from helping someone else. It’s a great story for youth, and it gives them a chance to work with strong, distinct characters. Everybody plays a part,” Berghammer said.
The show will feature six Snow Whites, five evil queens, three sets of dwarves, three sets of animals of the forest, two princes and a plethora of other characters.
In the future, Berghammer plans to explore more experimental youth theater productions and Shakespeare. “I want this program to keep going. It can’t end when I finally retire. I want Sturgis Youth Theatre to be a benchmark for excellence that continues and thrives.”
