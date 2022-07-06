Curtain call: John Luzaich announces 2023 retirement as general manager at Oster Regent Theatre

CEDAR FALLS — John Luzaich is bringing down the curtain on a 24-year career as general manager for the Cedar Falls Community Theatre and Oster Regent Theater.

His last day is Jan. 31, 2023.

“I feel good about leaving now because the theater is in solid financial shape,” said Luzaich. “I thought it was a good time to retire while my wife, Michelle, and I are healthy and can still travel and spend time with grandkids and family. I didn’t want to overstay my welcome,” he noted, laughing.

Michelle retired last year from Schumacher Elevator Co. in Denver.

In recent years and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Luzaich has worked hard to put the theater on firm financial footing, successfully applying for grants and other funding. CFCT/Oster Regent received several COVID-related Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, for example, Luzaich said.

Each season the resident community theater presents multiple shows, including comedies and musicals. A veteran actor, Luzaich has appeared in numerous roles and also was an investor/producer for the Broadway revival of “Godspell.” Through his efforts, the theater has become a popular venue for concerts, touring companies and special events.

The historic 112-year-old Oster Regent building has seen numerous improvements during his tenure. A successful $1.2 million capital campaign raised funds to replace the building’s main façade, including marquee, windows and doors. Funds were spent on mechanical improvements, backstage areas, curtains, sound system, carpeting and a new aerial lift.

“Individuals, businesses and companies contributed to the campaign, for now and long-term, which has been really helpful in planning,” Luzaich said.

While Luzaich is preparing his curtain call, the Cedar Falls Community Theatre board of directors has formed a nine-member search committee and launched a nationwide search for a new general manager.

“John is a delight to work with, and we will miss his wit, his commitment, his knowledge and the incredible way he has of involving people in this organization he loves,” said board president Meghan McEleney.

“John has given us plenty of time to find a quality candidate and the national search is underway. We appreciate this lead time so we can conduct a methodical hiring search. It might even allow time where the new person learns from John directly for an even smoother transition,” McEleney explained.

The Luzaichs plan to remain in the Cedar Valley. An old-fashioned roast of Luzaich is planned in January.