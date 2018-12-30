CEDAR FALLS — Now that the holiday crunch is over, it’s time to find a home for the excess paper, boxes, trees and unwanted gifts that may be cluttering your home.
But before going straight to the trash, take a look at the guide below to see what can be recycled, reduced or reused.
Iowans tossed more than $60 million worth of recyclable paper and containers into the state’s landfills in 2017, according to an Iowa Statewide Waste Characterization Study.
Keep the following waste reduction tips in mind as you tear down decorations in the New Year.
Gifting and wrapping
- Save gift wrap and bags to reuse for your own giving.
- Remove any sticky tape and decorations such as ribbons and bows before recycling.
- Wrapping paper can only be recycled if it passes the scrunch test — simple paper wrap can be recycled, but foil or glitter-decorated paper cannot and needs to go in the general waste.
- Use reusable bags when shopping.
- Check out secondhand stores in the area to give unwanted gifts or old decorations.
The following cannot be recycled:
- Wrapping paper and greeting cards with dyed, laminated and/or non-paper additives such as gold and silver-colored shapes, glitter, plastics.
- Tissue paper.
- Plastic film and wrap.
- Styrofoam.
- Toys, shoes and clothing.
Christmas tree disposal
Clean trees do not have ornaments, tinsel, flocking or attached tree stands. These are considered yard waste and may be brought to the transfer station on Mondays for a $.75 disposal fee. Or you may cut the tree into 4 feet lengths and attach a Cedar Falls Christmas tree tag to the tree. Cost of the tree tag is $1.25. Place the tree at curbside and call 273-8629 for a Monday pickup. All plastic bags must be removed. You can also compost your Christmas tree as well.
Unclean trees have flocked limbs or are heavily tinseled. These will be considered as garbage and may be brought to the transfer station Tuesday–Friday for a $.75 disposal fee. Or you may cut the tree into 4 feet lengths and attach a Cedar Falls Christmas tree tag to the tree. Cost of the tree tag is $1.25. Place the tree at curbside on your normal garbage pickup day.
Tree tags are available at Fareway, Cedar Falls; Hy-Vee, College Square Mall; Transfer Station, 15th and State streets; Ace Hardware, 18th Street.
Recycling
The Recycling Drop Off Center is located next to the Transfer Station at 1524 State St.
Recycling center hours Monday through Friday at the main site:
- 7 a.m.–6 p.m. (Summer hours–April through October).
- 7 a.m.–5 p.m. (Winter hours–November through March).
- Saturday: 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Items accepted at the Recycling Center: (All containers should be clean.)
- Cardboard.
- Newsprint.
- Magazines.
- Tin cans.
- Clear, colored glass.
- Office paper.
- Plastics #1–7.
- Plastic grocery bags.
- Cooking oil without food residue is accepted only at the 15th Street site.
- Phone books (accepted May–August).
- Styrofoam is accepted only at the Main Recycling Site, 1524 State St.; and Panther Parkway and Greenhill Village remote sites.
- Packing peanuts must be bagged.
Holiday lights
Recycle holiday light strings at these locations at the Transfer Station.
Transfer Station winter (November-March) hours:
- Monday–Friday: 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Last load taken at 4:45 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Last load taken at 2:45 p.m.
Summer hours (April–October):
- Monday–Friday: 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Last load taken at 5:45 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Last load taken at 2:45 p.m.
Household recycling remote sites
- Panther Parkway on UNI Campus.
- Point West.
- Fareway on Magnolia Drive.
- Wind Grace Community off south Main Street.
- Greenhill Village, 4507 Algonquin Drive.
All sites are operational 24 hours a day, except for the main site at 1524 State St.
